Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth Cast in 'Bad Times At The El Royale'

"Fifty Shades" actress Dakota Johnson is teaming up with "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth in "Bad Times at the El Royale." The thriller comes from 20th Century Fox with Drew Goddard ("The Martian") directing and writing the script.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/ Chris Hemsworth will work with Dakota Johnson and Russell Crow in a Drew Goddard movie.

Joining Johnson and Hemsworth in the movie are Academy Award-winners Russell Crowe ("Les Miserables") and Jeff Bridges ("The Big Lebowski"). Tony awardee Cynthia Erivo ("Mr. Selfridge") is also in the film along with newcomer Cailee Spaeny.

"Bad Times at the El Royale" will take place in the 1960s amidst a crappy motel in California's Lake Tahoe. Not much details, however, has been revealed about the secretive project but it's expected to begin filming soon.

Hemsworth briefly spoke about the film with Cinema Blend. He confirmed that the theme will be '60s noir thriller that will bring strangers together in a strange Lake Tahoe hotel. He also stated that production might begin in March, with the movie tentatively coming out in theaters in October.

The film will reunite Goddard with Hemsworth, who previously worked together in "The Cabin In the Woods" in 2012.

"I was desperately wanting to work with him again after [Cabin in the Woods], and almost didn't even read the script," Hemsworth said. "I was like, 'I'm in, whatever it is! Let's go, buddy'... When something is good enough it re-inspires you, and reinvigorates you."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth recently wrapped up filming "Avengers: Infinity Wars" as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film will hit theaters in May 2018 but Hemswort won't hang up his superhero cape yet since he's still in the last "Avengers" film scheduled for release in 2019.

Johnson, on the other hand, could soon reveal more details about "Bad Times at the El Royale" when she does the press rounds for "Fifty Shades Freed." The final film in the trilogy from E.L. James will be in theaters this Feb. 9.