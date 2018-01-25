Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Dating: Did Her Dad Confirm the Relationship?

Dakota Johnson's father, actor Don Johnson, cracked a joke about the "Fifty Shades" star's blossoming relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The older Johnson might have just confirmed the romance even as the two remain tight-lipped about their dating life.

At the red carpet during the National Television Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the press cornered Don and asked for his comments about his 28-year-old daughter and her 40-year-old rumored beau. Don managed to make light out of the issue.

"Yeah, that's...uh, troubling, isn't it?" Don joked but took a step back and said in all seriousness that his daughter is a big girl. "She can handle herself," the father added.

Dakota and Martin sparked rumors that they were consciously coupling last fall when she and the lead singer were spotted dining in Los Angeles. She also went overseas with Martin when Coldplay did a series of shows and since then, they have been constantly seen together.

A source told Us Weekly in late December that the two stars are indeed dating.

"They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another," the source revealed. "Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling."

The couple further sparked rumors when they were recently seen at the beach after the holidays, with their arms wrapped around each other. The two also stole the spotlight at Stella McCartney's fashion show in Los Angeles. Sources said that Martin was massaging Dakota's neck in between performances at the event.

They have yet to make their relationship red carpet official, though. Will the public see them together when Dakota's final "Fifty Shades" movie debuts in February?

Prior to dating, Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for more than 10 years and he also dated actress Annabelle Wallis. Dakota, on the other hand, had a two-year relationship with singer Matthew Hitt.