Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Dating: 'Fifty Shades' Star Seen in Coldplay Concert As Rumored Boyfriend's VIP

Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin dating? Recent photos of the "Fifty Shades" star showed that she was at a Coldplay concert in Argentina and it looked like she wasn't just there as an eager spectator.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The actress was comfortably standing among her alleged boyfriend's crew in the background. Fans, however, noticed Johnson in her special spot and shared her photos and videos on Twitter.

It appeared that Johnson had exclusive access to her spot, which fueled speculations that she is Martin's VIP. The news comes as Johnson and Martin shared a sushi dinner in October in Los Angeles and sources attested they were "cozy, laughing and affectionate" towards each other.

Before dating the "Fifty Shades" star, Martin was with "Peaky Blinders" actress Annabelle Wallis. She was also a frequent presence on Coldplay's concerts before their break up last January.

Prior to meeting Wallis, Martin went through a smooth divorce with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow after 10 years of marriage and two kids. Martin and Paltrow, however, remain on good terms. She even agreed to sing in the band's latest album, "A Head Full of Dreams," where Wallis also sang.

Johnson, on the other hand, has been single for a while following the breakup of her two-year relationship with Matthew Hitt, the lead singer of the indie band Drowners. She and her then-boyfriend parted ways in 2016.

Reps from both Johnson and Martin have not commented on the rumors about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Martin might not be the only one smitten with Johnson. Reports revealed that the tech honcho Elon Musk also flew to South America in October to pursue the actress. Reps of the Telsa CEO, however, denied there was anything romantic going on.

"He knows Dakota and obviously wouldn't need to fly to Brazil if he wanted to see her," the rep stated, adding that Musk went abroad to a friend's wedding.