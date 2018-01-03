Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Dating News: Couple Confirms Romance in Paris Getaway

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seemingly confirmed their romance after months of rumors. Photos of the "Fifty Shades" star and the Coldplay lead singer recently appeared online, which suggested that the two spent a holiday in Paris.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dakota Johnson is rumored to be dating Coldplay's, Chris Martin.

The new couple was pictured at the Charles de Gaulle Airport with their bodyguards and aides days before Christmas. Witnesses said they arrived in the same car but went to separate exits for their next trips.

A source close to Martin revealed that he's very much smitten by Johnson. The blossoming romance is not a fling.

"Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger," the source stated. "He likes creative types so it makes sense that he dates actresses. That's just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type."

Before dating Johnson, Martin was seeing "Peaky Blinders" actress Annabelle Wallis for nearly a year. The two apparently remain close as platonic friends.

Martin also maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple, who were married for over a decade, spent New Year's Day on a Caribbean holiday with their children, Apple and Moses.

"It's unconventional, but it works," another source revealed. "They made a commitment to always put their kids first and do what's best for them and that's exactly what they are doing."

Meanwhile, Johnson previously dated Matthew Hitt, the lead singer of the Welsh band Drowners, for two years until their breakup in 2016. Weeks before she was first seen with Martin, Johnson has also spotted dining at a restaurant with "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm.

Johnson spent the holidays with her mom, Melanie Griffith, in Aspen. The actress will be a bit busy in the next few weeks as "Fifty Shades Freed" finally lands in theaters. It remains to be seen if she'll rendezvous with Martin as her weeks will fill up with promotions and appearances.