Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Dating News: Pair Spotted Enjoying Dinner in Malibu

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were seen having a good time in Malibu.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted having dinner together, enjoying their food and each other's company, in Malibu.

Chris and Dakota, who have been rumored to be dating for several months now, were recently spotted at the Soho House in Malibu, California, having a really good time with each other, PEOPLE reports. The two had food and drinks, and had big smiles on their faces the entire time.

A source revealed that Chris and Dakota weren't alone on this dinner date. But even though they had company, they ended the night with just the two of them.

"Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together," the source revealed.

Prior to their dinner date in Malibu, Chris and Dakota have already been spotted going out together multiple times.

Just last December, Daily Mail confirmed that Chris and Dakota had quality time together in Paris. The two were seen arriving at the Charles de Gaulle Airport separately, catching their flight back to the U.S.

Before their holiday getaway, Dakota was spotted by a fan attending a Coldplay concert at Buenos Aires, Argentina. Although the two weren't seen hanging out together, Dakota was staying over at the technical booth, which could only mean that her presence was special enough for her to be there.

The two sparked rumors of romance when they were first seen together on a sushi date in Los Angeles last October. The source revealed then that Chris and Dakota were "cozy, laughing and affectionate," on their date.

Even though the two have been going out for only a couple of months, there are already rumors of Chris and Dakota discussing details of a possible wedding. However, Gossip Cop debunked those rumors, proving that it is just too early for the couple.