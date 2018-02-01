Dakota Johnson Reveals The Reason Why She Was Looking at Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Cast members Jamie Dornan (L) and Dakota Johnson pose at the premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker" in Los Angeles, California, February 2, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that "Fifty Shades Freed" actress Dakota Johnson has released a statement about the viral photo that was captured of her seemingly trying to stir up drama between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. The photo has since spread online and many fans thought the issue might still be going alive.

According to reports, the picture was captured during the exact moment when Aniston took the stage during the Golden Globes. It depicted Johnson seemingly and allegedly glancing over at Jolie to spy on her reaction on seeing Aniston on stage. Fans speculated that this might be telling of the tension between Jolie and Aniston, especially considering how actor Brad Pitt recently divorced Jolie. However, despite the speculations and the rumors surrounding the event, Johnson has taken it upon herself to clear the air.

Further reports reveal that Johnson targeted the issue during "The Tonight Show" with host Jimmy Fallon. When asked about the photo, Johnson revealed that she was actually looking at the next table over, where the "Stranger Things" kids were sitting. Johnson further revealed that she was a big fan of the show, and she is pretty sure that she was not looking at Jolie during Aniston's time on the stage. The "Fifty Shades Freed" actress was apparently taking a discreet video of Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp.

Johnson reveals that she is well-aware that that might sound weird, but at the very least, she has emphasized that she was not looking to start drama between Aniston and Jolie. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, Jolie and Aniston have yet to release a statement on the controversial photo.