Dakota Johnson's Father Reacts to 'Fifty Shades Freed' Star's Relationship With Chris Martin

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Dakota Johnson is rumored to be dating Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson's father recently offered some choice words about his daughter's romance with Chris Martin.

The "Fifty Shades Freed" actress and Martin have been getting closer in recent weeks, fueling dating rumors. While the duo have yet to officially confirm their relationship, Dakota's dad has shared his thoughts on their rumored romance.

When asked about his daughter's possible new relationship, he jokingly responded, "Yeah, that's ... uh troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!"

Dakota, who is Don Johnson's daughter with his second wife Melanie Griffith, has been photographed with the Coldplay frontman in different parts of the world. The pair has already traveled to various countries together, including Israel and France.

They were most recently seen having a romantic date night in Malibu. Photos of the film actress and music icon grabbing dinner at Soho House surfaced earlier this month. The day after their date night, they were seen enjoying a day at the beach while packing on the PDA.

"They had their arms wrapped around each other and were very affectionate," an onlooker told E! News. "She had her head on his shoulder and was leaning into him. They stopped to gaze out at the water and look for dolphins."

Just last week, the rumored couple went to SIR Studios to attend the official launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections.

"They were in the main room, which was quite empty and were holding hands the whole time," an eyewitness revealed. "They were talking to Mark Ronson and a few people approached him."

Martin was famously married to Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2016. They are parents to two children: daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.

Dakota previously dated musician Matthew Hitt from 2014 to 2016. She was also romantically linked to Benedict Cumberbatch in 2014.