Dakota Meyer Cites 'Conflict of Personalities' For Divorce With Bristol Palin

Reuters / Mario Anzuoni Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin's husband Dakota Meyer filed for divorce to end their two-year marriage.

A source reportedly told People that the former US Marine and Medal of Honor recipient moved out of their Austin, Texas home in December but only managed to file two weeks ago.

Meyer reportedly tried to keep their separation from the public by writing his and his estranged wife's initials in the documents, but the publication managed to obtain the divorce papers that were filed in a court in Travis County in Texas.

Based on the papers, he and Palin planned to separate due to "discord or conflict of personalities." The discord reportedly "destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

The estranged couple reportedly met in 2014 when she and her mother, Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, were filming for "Amazing America." They announced their engagement in March 2015 but her mother announced that their supposed wedding had been called off in May. But in June of the same year, Palin confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child and her first with Meyer. She gave birth to their daughter Sailor Grace on December 2015, and they reconciled and pushed through with their wedding in June 2016. On May 2017, they welcomed their second daughter Atlee Bay.

After their wedding, the couple released a joint statement through Entertainment Tonight to reveal how happy they were for getting back into each other's lives. According to the couple, "Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!"

They were also confident that they will manage to make their marriage last. "Hard work and God's grace are the foundation of our new life together," the couple also said. "With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything."

Palin also has a nine-year-old son named Tripp with her ex-boyfriend Levi Johnson.