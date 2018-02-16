Dakota Meyer Files for Divorce From Bristol Palin After Two Years of Marriage

Reuters/Fred Prouser Bristol Palin speaks during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California on July 27, 2012.

Bristol Palin's husband, Dakota Meyer, has officially filed for divorce after only two years of marriage.

It has been confirmed that former Alaska governor Sarah Palin's daughter and her husband are officially divorcing, and PEOPLE magazine recently got hold of the former couple's divorce document filed by Dakota Meyer himself, revealing the cause of their untimely separation.

Meyer may have wanted to divorce Palin, but it looks like the Medal of Honor recipient also wanted to keep things under wraps by having only their initials in the divorce document. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to keep their divorce a secret. Not only that, it was also revealed that their divorce had been caused by their conflicting personalities indicating that the two just couldn't get along.

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between [Dakota Meyer] and [Bristol Palin] that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," Meyer said in the documents which he had filed last month.

While divorces are often considered sad occasions, it isn't entirely surprising that Palin and Meyer's marriage would end up in divorce since right from the very start, their relationship had already been filled with drama.

It should be remembered that after getting engaged, the two called off their engagement just days before the couple were set to get married back in 2015. Afterwards, the couple cooled off for a few months. In June 2015, Palin would then announce that she is pregnant without mentioning if Meyer was the father or not, but this fact would soon be revealed after the couple would reunite following the birth of their daughter Sailor Grace. They officially got married in June 2016 and were gifted with another daughter, Atlee Bay.

Unfortunately, despite trying to work on their marriage, it would seem that two aren't meant to be. With their divorce, Meyer says they haven't talked about custody of their kids as of yet but are working on it together.

Palin also has a 9-year-old son with her ex, Levi Johnston, Tripp.