Dallas Cowboys, Pro Bowl Right Guard Zack Martin to Work on Long-Term Deal in the Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't come to terms with Zack Martin on a contract extension before the start of the 2017 season, but the right guard seemed optimistic they could work out a deal this time.

"After this week, we'll go back and revisit that," Martinsaid, via the Dallas Morning News. "I was lucky enough to be drafted here and I want to be here for my career. Hopefully we can get something worked out," he continued.

The Cowboys decided to postpone talks back in September. Martin felt disappointed negotiations stalled at the time, but he kept his focus and he had another solid season for the team.

Martin finished the season with no holding penalties and he gave up only one sack in 15 games. That's impressive and he will likely earn first-team honors again this year. The former University of Notre Dame standout has already been named a first-team All-Pro twice since he entered the National Football League (NFL) in 2014 and he made the Pro Bowl every year.

"He can generate power quickly. He's a very explosive guy. In terms of his balance as a pass protector, it's outstanding," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"If you watch him play, both as a run blocker and pass protector, his ability to sustain throughout the down and finish through the end of the down, is as good as anybody in the league," he added.

The four-time Pro Bowl right guard is scheduled to make $9.3 million in the 2018 season, but with that kind of résumé, the Cowboys will have to pay him a lot if they want to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

Pundits believe Martin will get a deal similar to the five-year, $60-million deal Kevin Zeitler received from the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 offseason.