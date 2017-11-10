Dallas Cowboys Rookie Defensive Back Chidobe Awuzie Returns to Practice, May Play Against the Falcons on Sunday

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Chidobe Awuzie with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive back Chidobe Awuzie has missed five of the last six games while he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury, but it seems that he has put that behind him now and he's ready to return to the football field.

"When a dog gets hit by a car it doesn't want to get off the porch any more. I want to get off the porch. I don't want to get in that mentality where I'm stuck on the porch. I want to get off the porch," Awuzie said on Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News.

"I'm trying to get back out there and treat it like nothing ever happened, try to go full-speed, try to feel everything out and we're definitely going to approach it smarter," he added.

Well, that's an interesting analogy. Awuzie has been a full participant in practice for the first time in over a month, and it's only a matter of time before he's cleared to play. In fact, he may suit up for the Cowboys when they take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Awuzie has been dealing with a hamstring injury since training camp and he has only appeared in three games (one start) thus far this season. The Cowboys' second-round pick this year hasn't been healthy enough to play since he re-aggravated his hamstring injury in their week five loss to the Green Bay Packers.

His fellow rookies, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Xavier Woods, has played well in the secondary this season.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant is still recovering from a bruised knee and a sprained ankle and he wasn't on the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he has told reporters that he expects to practice on Friday and he should be ready to play on Sunday.