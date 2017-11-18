Dallas Cowboys Roster, Injury News 2017: All-Pro Left Tackle Tyron Smith Questionable for Sunday's Game

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) celebrates his winning touchdown pass with tackle Tyron Smith (77) against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium.

It seems that the Dallas Cowboys still haven't ruled out All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We'll take it day by day," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said on Friday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We'll see how he does today and then we'll take our next step from there, see how he does tomorrow. Typically we take these situations up to game time," he continued.

The four-time Pro Bowler didn't participate in Friday's practice. In fact, he hasn't practiced since he sustained a groin injury in their week nine matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5, so the chances of seeing him play on Sunday are quite slim. He also sat out the Cowboys' game against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Byron Bell will likely get the start at left tackle if Smith misses his second game in the row.

"It's a lot of pressure (replacing Smith), a future Hall of Famer and one of the best at his position," Bell said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I've just got to go out there and cut it loose. If I'm going to lose, I'm going to lose my way. I just have to trust it and let it go," he added.

Chaz Green actually started in Smith's place when they took on the Falcons last week, but he played badly and gave up four sacks. The Cowboys can't afford to give up sacks in bunches against a daunting Eagles defensive front.

Meanwhile, strong safety Jeff Heath is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that he's expected to miss the game. Rookie Xavier Woods should make his first career start if Heath is unavailable.

All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and placekicker Dan Bailey (groin) have already been ruled out of the game.