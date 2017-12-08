Dallas Cowboys Roster, Injury News 2017: Dak Prescott's Injured Hand Won't Be an Issue This Sunday

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball in the second quarter against Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith (94) at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 30, 2017.

It appears that Dak Prescott's not going to let an injury to his throwing hand stop him from suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New York Giants this Sunday.

"It's just playoff starts now. Simple as that," Prescott said on Wednesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"You've got to embrace it. If you play this game and you don't love ... If you don't love the fact that your back's against the wall and it's about you do every week or every day that it pays off on Sunday, that's what makes this game fun," he continued.

The Pro Bowl quarterback hurt his right hand in the second quarter of their 38–14 victory over the Washington Redskins last Thursday. However, the X-rays came back negative and he returned to the game after a few minutes in the locker room. Prescott didn't miss a single snap and he completed 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 102 yards. He also had two touchdowns and he didn't throw an interception.

Prescott repeatedly said he was fine after playing through the pain, but the hand was visibly swollen after the game. Fortunately, Prescott's had extra time to rest it ahead of their match against the Giants, and on Wednesday, he was on throwing the ball for the first time since he injured his hand.

"It felt great," Prescott said after Wednesday's practice, according to ESPN. "There weren't any restrictions. It didn't feel like my hand was bothering me or any limitations on throwing the ball or anything," he added.

As long as he can grip the ball and throw it, the hand injury shouldn't be an issue. However, Prescott will have to play through the discomfort once again this Sunday because the Cowboys have to win as many games as possible in the final weeks of the season.