Dallas Cowboys Roster, Injury News 2017: Dez Bryant Not Interested in Taking a Pay Cut Next Season

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

This good news is that wide receiver Dez Bryant wants to continue playing for the Dallas Cowboys. The bad news is that he's not exactly open to the idea of taking a pay cut, which means the team may have to consider moving him in the offseason.

"Hell, no. I believe in me," Bryant told reporters on Wednesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Bryant has struggled to live up to his contract. Since he signed a five-year, $70-million deal in 2015, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has sat out 10 games due to injuries and he has only recorded 147 catches for 2,011 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This season, Bryant had 66 catches for 815 yards with six touchdowns. That's not bad, but it's still a far cry from the numbers he was posting from 2012 to 2014.

Bryant also mentioned that he has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee since early November. That injury has never been revealed to the public since the team has not listed him on the injury report.

"See, that's the thing. No, I have not (been healthy)," Bryant said, according to Sporting News. "I have not. I've been dealing with my tendinitis, and I'm shocked that none of you guys didn't know anything about that," he added.

Interestingly, the Cowboys may not have heard of the injury either because reports are saying that he played through it without treatment.

"Per a league source, Bryant hasn't gotten treatment from the team for tendinitis. Which means that the Cowboys had no obligation to disclose the injury. It also means there's a good chance that Cowboys didn't even know about the condition," ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio wrote in his report.

Well, that's not a smart thing to do.

In any case, Bryant is set to earn $12.5 million next season, and he may be on the move if the Cowboys don't think he's worth that much.