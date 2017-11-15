Dallas Cowboys Roster, Injury News 2017: Sean Lee Could Miss Several Games Due to Hamstring Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) New York Giants receiver Evan Engram (88) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) at AT&T Stadium, Sept. 10, 2017.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee just can't seem to stay healthy for long.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Lee was expected to miss several games after he aggravated his left hamstring in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He's unlikely to suit up for the Cowboys when they play against their National Football Conference (NFC) East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and he may miss their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as well next Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has also confirmed that it may take some time for the two-time Pro Bowler to recover from this latest setback.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded more optimistic about Tyron Smith's chances of playing on Sunday, and he said he doesn't want to give a timetable on Lee's return because he knows full well that hamstring injuries can be tricky.

"I don't want to get into speculation on when he'll be back," Jones said on Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Cowboys' official website.

"Those types of injuries, hamstrings, have a way of surprising you. Unfortunately, it's usually longer than you might have hoped or initially assessed. But our trainers do a real good job of keeping us realistic as to when a player is back," he continued.

Lee has also missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys will have to rely heavily on Anthony Hitchens if Lee is unavailable on Sunday, and the fourth-year linebacker is ready to take on the Eagles.

"Overall, the focus is what we can do and that's get better as a defense and better as a team. The task will be tough for us. But I'm looking forward to it," Hitchens said, according to the Cowboys' official website.