Dallas Cowboys Roster, Injury News 2017: Sean Lee Expected to Play against the Giants on Sunday

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) New York Giants receiver Evan Engram (88) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) at AT&T Stadium, Sept. 10, 2017.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has had to deal with a lingering hamstring injury throughout the season, but it appears that he's on track to return to the field this Sunday.

Lee visited the Children's Medical Center Dallas with some of his teammates on Monday and he took to the time to tell reporters that he's planning to make his return when they take on the New York Giants.

"I feel great, so that's the plan," he said, per the Dallas Morning News.

During a press conference on the same day, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett would also say that the plan was to bring Lee back in time to face their National Football Conference (NFC) East rivals.

"Yeah, we anticipate him to be able to go through everything tomorrow and then practice on Wednesday," Garrett said on Monday, via the Cowboys' official website. "We'll take his situation one day at a time this week," he continued.

Lee sustained the injury in the first half of the Cowboys' 27–7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 12, and he would miss three consecutive games while he recovered. The two-time Pro Bowler also missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

"You never want to miss time, but it becomes worse when we have some tough losses and you're not out there for your teammates and you're letting them down," Lee said, according to the teams' official website.

"That's what I think the hardest part of dealing with the injuries have been, feeling like you're letting your teammates down in situations where you can help," he added.

Lee also noted that the severity of the injury was similar to the one he sustained early in the season, but he sat out more games this time because the Cowboys had to play three times in a span of 12 days.

The veteran linebacker is expected to practice with the team on Wednesday.