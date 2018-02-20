Some recent mock drafts have the Cowboys taking a defensive tackle in the first round

Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA Today Sports Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) rushes the passer against New York Giants tackle Bobby Hart (68) at AT&T Stadium.

Despite finishing with a 9-7 record, it's hard to imagine the Dallas Cowboys being content with how things turned out during the 2017 season.

After all, the team had just won 13 games the season prior, so taking such a big step back so soon was not expected.

The good news for the Cowboys and their fans is that the franchise is still in position to make noise in 2018, and they could improve their chances of contending by pulling off a few key moves.

First off, the Cowboys need to settle matters with emerging defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence enjoyed a star-making 2017 campaign and it is crucial for the Cowboys to keep him.

The franchise is aware of that as well, and according to a tweet from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the team is expected to end up using the franchise tag on Lawrence by March 6. By using the franchise tag on Lawrence, the team can keep him in the fold for next year and also continue to work on a long-term deal with him.

Holding on to Lawrence is just one item on the Cowboys' offseason to-do list.

If the franchise really wants to set itself up to be a serious contender next season, they need to further bolster the frontline of their defense and some analysts are hinting that the team may do so via the draft.

Will Brinson of CBS Sports has the Cowboys taking Washington Huskies defensive tackle Vita Vea. Meanwhile, Ryan McCrystal of Bleacher Report has the team selecting Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Maurice Hurst with their first round selection.

Adding a young and talented defensive lineman to play alongside DeMarcus Lawrence will really help the Cowboys next season and in the years to come.

As disappointing as 2017 may have been for the Cowboys, 2018 could turn out a whole lot better if they focus more on improving their defense this offseason.