Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Withdraws Appeal Against the NFL, Will Serve Six-Game Suspension

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 5, 2017.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has fought for as long as he could, but he has finally admitted defeat in his standoff with the National Football League (NFL).

Elliott's representatives, Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano, released a statement on Wednesday announcing the decision to drop the appeal against the NFL. The Pro Bowler will now serve the entirety of his six-game suspension.

"In consultation with the NFL Players Association and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension," the statement reads, via NFL.com.

"This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL's mismanagement of its disciplinary process," the statement continued.

The NFL Players Association has also confirmed that they have withdrawn their lawsuit on behalf of Elliott since he is no longer appealing his suspension.

Elliott and the NFL have been locked in a back-and-forth legal battle for months after he was suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy for allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, back in 2016. The All-Pro running back denied any wrongdoing and he filed an official appeal, but everyone knew he was facing an uphill battle against the NFL.

Elliott will have to sit out the Cowboys' games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders in the coming weeks. He is eligible to return when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.

Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith will have to step up their game while Elliott serves his suspension.