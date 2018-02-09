Wikimedia Commons/Danny S. American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks.

Seth Curry's season is officially over before it even began.

The Dallas Mavericks have confirmed that Curry has gone under the knife to repair a stress fracture in his lower left leg on Thursday, and he is expected to make a full recovery within three months.

"I know what the rehab is like," Curry said on Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "I know what I'm going to have to do. I'm just glad to be getting it done and I should be good by the summer. I didn't want to miss it [the whole season] but I know I have a lot of years left," he continued.

Curry was supposed to start alongside rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. this season after his breakout year with the Mavericks. But, a stress reaction in his left tibia has kept him off the court since the preseason.

"I'm disappointed for Seth," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I know this was a big year for him. He did great things last year. We certainly wish him the best. It's been a long road getting to this point," he added.

Curry averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 70 games with the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season. He also shot 48.1 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

Curry is in the final year of a two-year, $5.9 million contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, but Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has confirmed that they are interested in bringing him back.

At any rate, he is unlikely to command top dollar on the open market due to the injury, so the Mavericks should be able to field a competitive offer for his services.