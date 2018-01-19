Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Mavs Expected to Pursue DeMarcus Cousins

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Thon Maker (7) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center, Dec. 13, 2017.

For months now, people have been talking about how the Los Angeles Lakers are going to pursue All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins once he becomes a free agent this summer.

But during an appearance on the Dunc'd On Podcast, the New York Times' Marc Stein said the Dallas Mavericks are also expected to make a push to sign the four-time All-Star in the offseason.

"I think most teams around the league believe that the Pelicans will re-sign Cousins unless he doesn't want to stay there," Stein said, via RealGM.

"I think the Pelicans are the clear favorites. Now, I would say there's an expectation — and maybe it's even speculation on the part of rival team — but I've heard Dallas and the Lakers mentioned most frequently. Those are teams that are expected, whatever 'expected' means, to make a run at him," he continued.

"There's been talk about Cousins here for awhile, certainly around town people expect the Mavs to go after him," Stein added.

As Dirk Nowitzki nears retirement, Cousins can become the new face of the franchise if he decides to sign with the Mavericks. Of course, the team is unlikely to become title contenders right away even if he joins them. However, they do have a promising young core who are still years away from their prime.

But as noted by Stein, the Pelicans are the clear favorites for his signature and they are determined to re-sign him in the offseason.

Cousins is averaging 25.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks in under 37 minutes a game this season, and he's also shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three-point range, and 74.7 percent from the free-throw.

His numbers across the board are amazing this season, but he is also leading the league in turnovers (five per game).