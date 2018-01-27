Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Willing to Move Wesley Matthews for a First-Round Pick

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) moves to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center, Jan. 22, 2017.

The Dallas Mavericks may be willing to move one of their key players as they fall further out of playoff contention.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Mavericks are willing to trade away veteran wing Wesley Matthews before the deadline next month, but they will only do so if they receive a first-round pick in return.

Well, it appears that the Mavericks won't part ways with him for anything less because he's such an integral part of the team.

"He's had a terrific year. In the midst of a season where we've lost a lot of games, his leadership has not wavered," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He's a very important guy for us, no question about that," he added.

The Mavericks' asking price will likely limit his market, but Matthews may still draw some interest from contenders who are looking for a versatile swingman who can stretch the floor and hold his own on the defensive side of the court.

Furthermore, it should be noted that he holds a player option for the 2018-19 season, so he can simply leave after half a season with whoever acquires him.

In any case, the nine-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran already knows how to deal with trade rumors.

"It's two-sided. You worry because like, damn, the team I'm on doesn't appreciate me, or they don't want me. Or you can take it like other teams want me. I don't know. I just take it as part of the business. I'm going to give whatever I got wherever I am. Hopefully, it's here," Matthews said on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Matthews is averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in under 35 minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line.