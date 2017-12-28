Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel for Julius Randle Trade Discussed

(PhotoReuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Nerlens Noel (4) and Jahlil Okafor (8) celebrate a score against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center, Dec. 1, 2015.

The Dallas Mavericks had such high hopes for center Nerlens Noel when they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers back in February.

They saw Noel as someone who could fill the type of role Tyson Chandler once did during their championship run in 2011, and he does have the skill set to be their next franchise center.

Unfortunately, it seems the center has already worn out his welcome in Dallas.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a possible trade involving Noel and forward Julius Randle, but talks came to a halt when Noel injured his thumb.

"One conversation the Lakers did have, some initial talks, about Julius Randle, was with Dallas. He's from Dallas, and Dallas is a team now that's trying to accumulate some young assets. Nerlens Noel was a player who they sort of loosely had some conversations about. The Noel injury, though, essentially ended those. Noel would actually have to agree to a trade to L.A," Wojnarowski said during an appearance on ESPN's "Full Court Press," via Lakers Nation.

Noel has been a head case of sorts since the offseason. It is rumored that he actually turned down a lucrative four-year, $70-million offer from the Mavericks because he thought he was worth more than that. He would eventually sign a one-year, $4.1-million qualifying offer to return to Dallas, which meant that he would be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

However, things didn't turn out the way he had hoped and he fell out of the rotation a few weeks into the season.

Noel has only appeared in 18 games this season, and he's averaging 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in under 13 minutes a game.

His tenure in Dallas started with so much promise. But now the Mavericks will have to consider moving him elsewhere before the trade deadline in February.