Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese adventure anime series, "Dame × Prince Anime Caravan," based on NHN PlayArt Corp.'s "DamexPrince" smartphone app.

Prince Narek's supposedly military campaign to the kingdom of Inaco has been put off thanks to a rather eye-opening encounter with its brutally honest Princess Ani. How else can Ani change the flashy prince of Milidonia on the Japanese adventure anime series, "Dame × Prince Anime Caravan"?

The series, which is based on NHN PlayArt Corp.'s "DamexPrince" smartphone app, tells the story of Ani, the princess of the small kingdom of Inaco, resting between the two great nations of Milidonia and Selenfalen.

And although Milidonia's planned invasion of Inaco has previously been interrupted by the intervention of Selenfalen, Ani's parents, the King and Queen of Inaco, felt it was still necessary for the princess to infiltrate Milidonia to gather information about Prince Narek and his plans.

True enough, the narcissistic Prince Narek has been planning on gathering an army best-suited for his perfection, to take on his first military campaign to Inaco. However, upon meeting Ani, a girl who didn't seem all that impressed with his nobility and handsomeness, he ended up changing his mind, and even brought back the maids that he previously fired to appease the princess' anger.

It seems that despite his flashy and seemingly shallow personality, Prince Narek really does listen to the advice of the people he feels a semblance of respect for, like the popular blond duke, Vino, and the captain of the Milidonian Knights, Riot.

But has Ani touched the Prince's heart enough to keep him from invading Inaco for good? Or are the complications just about to begin?

The synopsis for the third episode reveals that Princess Ani will be invited to Selenfalen for Prince Ruze's upcoming coronation. However, the invitation is not as a guest, but rather for her to assist with the preparations for the ceremony. But a conflict is about to arise, and it seems that Ani may be the only one who can resolve it.

"Dame × Prince Anime Caravan" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.