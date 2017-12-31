Dame Prince Anime Caravan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese adventure anime series, “Dame × Prince Anime Caravan,” based on NHN PlayArt Corp.’s “DamexPrince” smartphone app.

The anime adaptation of NHN PlayArt Corp.'s popular "DamexPrince" smartphone app is coming in 2018, but it will not be following the story in the said app.

The anime series, which is titled "Dame x Prince Anime Caravan," will reportedly feature an original story which will follow an episodic pattern. It will be directed by Makoto Hoshino, who previously worked on "Utano☆Princesama Revolutions," and will be animated by the Japanese anime studios, Studio Flad and AX Creative. Original character designs are credited to Arikuido, with Ruriko Watanabe tasked to adapt the designs for animation.

Scenario supervision is being done by StoryWorks, while Naruo Kobayashi takes care of the series composition.

The most recently released promotional video previews the opening theme song, titled "DxDxD," performed by the Japanese rock band, BREAKERZ. Additionally, the voice actors for the prince characters are set to perform three different ending theme songs.

The series will feature the voices of Kaito Ishikawa, who takes on the role of Narek, the heir to the throne of Milidonia; Yuchiro Umehara who will be providing the voice of Vino, son to the highest aristocrats in Milidonia; Soma Saito, who is Crown Prince Ruse, of Selenfalen; and Ryohei Kimura as Mare, who is second-in-line to the Selenfallen throne.

Other cast members include Tomoaki Maeno as Teo, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riot, Eiji Takemoto as Chrom, and Ayaka Saito as the guardian beast Gurimaru of Inaco.

The smartphone app that inspired the series was officially launched in 2016, and it featured the playable character Ani, princess of Inaco. Conflict began when she went to visit the religious and powerful country of Selenfllen for a peace treaty signing between Selenfallen and the military country, Milidonia. What was supposed to have been a smooth ceremony was complicated by the idiosyncrasies of the princes of both countries.

"Dame × Prince Anime Caravan" premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 11 p.m. JST on KBS Kyoto. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.