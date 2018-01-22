'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller News: Is She Stepping Out Of Prison Next Month?

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Abby Lee Miller posed in a promo photo for 'Dance Moms' on Lifetime.

Abby Lee Miller will be allowed to walk out of prison next month without having to serve her entire 366 days of her sentence for fraud.

Deadline revealed that the "Dance Moms" star will be released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California on Tuesday, Feb. 20. This means that she only served barely over five months of her one year and one day sentence that she started on July 12, 2017.

However, the feisty dance choreographer and reality star will not be entirely free since she still has to stay at a halfway house. Yet the period of time that Miller has to devote at the Van Nuys facility after getting out of prison remains unclear. Aside from her prison sentence, she was also asked to pay a $40,000 fine and $120,000 judgment by the court on May 2017.

According to the source, Miller was allowed for early release because of her good behavior.

Miller addressed the early release reports through a lengthy post on Instagram, saying that not everything mentioned is the truth. "All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time," the 51-year-old reality star stated.

She also mentioned in post with the first photo taken on prison that showed her obvious weight loss behind bars that her life was forever changed when she was found guilty of 20 counts of fraud in October, and the reports that she was being a diva in prison were not true. "The stories you read about me been [sic] a princess are untrue," Miller stated. "I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience."

There is no confirmation yet if she will return to "Dance Moms" after the end of her sentence.