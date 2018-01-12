'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller Misses Teaching Dance Lessons

Despite her incarceration, former "Dance Moms" head choreographer Abby Lee Miller seemed to be craving to teach dancing.

According to reports, the 51-year-old owner of Abby Lee Dance Company is starting to feel bored behind bars since she misses her dancing sessions with her students based on a recent post on her Instagram account where she shared a photo of herself and some of her most popular students taken during a red carpet event.

"Starting to get so so bored. I need to teach dance. I don't function without #dance #dancemoms#abbyleemiller #aldc #comingsoon#newstart #borntodance," the caption in the post reads.

Miller was known for appearing in "Dance Moms" since its first season on Lifetime that aired in 2011. However, she decided to leave the show in March prior to her prison sentence.

However, it was not clear if Miller was the one who updates her social media accounts or if she hired someone to keep it active.

Miller is serving her one year and one day prison sentence for several counts of fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California since July 2017.

Yet other reports claimed that there were several activities that could keep her preoccupied in jail. According to InTouch Weekly, Miller was able to choreograph for some of her inmates for a Christmas show inside the prison facility based on another Instagram post back in December.

"So today is going to be a good day," Miller stated. "I was given the opportunity to choreograph the Christmas show here in our camp. I'm very excited for all of our family and friends to watch today. Everyone is nervous but I know they are all going to be great #merrychristmas #aldc #aldcla #aldcvictoville #dancemoms"

She also managed to complete two courses in personal finance and real estate while behind bars.