'Dance Moms' News: Former ADLC Students Dished On Their Irreplaceable Tour

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Promo photo for 'Dance Moms'

Lifetime is still silent about the future of "Dance Moms" after season 7, but the girls continue to give their best performances outside the show.

In an interview with Dance Spirit, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hiliker, and Kendall Vertes revealed what their fans should look forward to during their three-week dance production event called the Irreplaceable Tour.

The former students of the Abby Lee Dance Company will travel across the country to showcase their skills and share some tips and tricks during a dance workshop.

According to Lukasiak, the Irreplaceable Tour was meant for all of their supporters. "It's not about winning a dance competition or making our dance teacher proud. It's about performing for our fans and making them proud. Us being angsty teens, we wanted to do contemporary numbers. But then we thought about how we wanted it to be fun and upbeat and strong so we decided to do a lot more jazz numbers than we're used to," she stated.

Hiliker also mentioned that the ongoing tour will be different from what they do in their reality show since they do not have to compete for a trophy. In the said tour, all they have to do is to perform for their fans.

When asked about their favorite part of the tour, Vertes revealed that just the idea of performing on stage with her friends and dancing in front of the cheering crowd inspire her to go on with the tour.

The Irreplaceables Tour began in Los Angeles last Saturday, Dec. 2, and it will stage its last show in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, Lukasiak finally addressed the rumors regarding her friendship with her other former "Dance Moms" co-star Maddie Ziegler in an interview with Life & Style. Speculations claimed that the two were not in good terms, but Lukasiak claimed that the two of them are friends.