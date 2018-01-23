'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Clarifies Feb. 20 Prison Release Rumor

Abby Lee Miller sets the record straight on her alleged Feb. 20 prison release. The "Dance Moms" star is currently serving a 366-day sentence in a California prison since July 2017 for bankruptcy fraud.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller serves six months of her prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud this January.

In a post on Instagram, the 51-year-old reality TV star shared a photo from the prison with some of her visitors at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution. Miller looked a lot slimmer and revealed she feels like a whole new person ready to start anew.

"All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct," Miller wrote in the caption. "However, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time."

Reports stated that Miller might leave federal prison and move to a halfway house. Sources said that she's been cited for early release because of good behavior.

"My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison," Miller further wrote in part in her photo caption. "I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience."

Miller landed a prison sentence for 20 counts of bank fraud. She filed for bankruptcy but hid an income of $775,000 after lodging a petition to fix her dance studio. She also did not declare she had $120,00 Australian dollars.

Aside from prison time, a California judge ordered her to pay a fine of $40,000 and she will have two years monitoring and supervision upon her release. Part of her sentence, however, included transitioning to a halfway house if she served 10 months in prison.

Miller, however, spent her time in prison rehabilitating herself physically and mentally. She lost 100 pounds since and focused on her personal growth. She explained to Entertainment Weekly that prison time helped her see that she needed to focus on her health as well, before putting everyone's else needs.

Meanwhile, Lifetime has yet to confirm a new season of "Dance Moms."