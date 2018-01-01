'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Completes Classes in Prison; 'Extremely Proud of Myself!'

Abby Lee Miller makes her prison time productive. The "Dance Moms" star share that she completed several classes while serving time for bankruptcy fraud.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLifetime Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms" finished two courses in prison.

Miller earned certificates in personal finance and real estate. She posted the photos on Instagram and stated that she's "feeling extremely proud" of her accomplishments. Miller received both certificates on Dec. 15.

The "Dance Moms" teacher entered the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July where she's expected to serve her sentence for 366 days. A California judge found her guilty of hiding money in secret bank accounts after filing for bankruptcy in 2016.

Miller, who earned a reputation as a tyrannical dance instructor on "Dance Moms," has since expressed regrets over the fraud she committed. She told E! News that she made bad decisions but that doesn't make her a bad person for going to prison.

"I'm not denying that I made bad decisions," Miller stated. "I'm not this horrible, evil person! I just made mistakes and I was stupid."

Before her incarceration, Miller expressed fears she could be raped or physically abused while in prison. She admitted that she cried every day out of fear. She thought about learning self-defense.

In reality, prison life for Miller is far from what she imagined and feared. She's still able to keep in touch with her followers on social media. She's also rumored to have a pen pal in the person of an older man and she's getting along with the lesbian inmates.

Miller, however, hopes to get back to her show once she completes prison time. She revealed that producers of "Dance Moms" still keep in touch with her and told her they can begin filming again once she's able to go back on camera.

"Dance Moms" season 8 is expected to return on Lifetime in early 2018 but it's not clear if Miller will be in some scenes since the clips are shot months ahead. In her absence, Cheryl Burke took over as dance teacher.