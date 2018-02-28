TBS Official Site Key visual arts for the upcoming Japanese action fantasy anime series “Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons,” based on the light novels written by Laso Asai and illustrated by Miyagi, and later by Zain.

The official broadcast schedules have been announced for the upcoming Japanese action fantasy anime series "Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons."

The series' official site has recently been updated to reveal the broadcast dates and times for television anime adaptation of Laso Asai and Zain's light novel series, which is all set to premiere on Thursday, April 5, late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS and on Saturday, April 7 late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS-TBS.

The newly updated site has also officially announced the roles for the nine previously announced cast members. The roles include: Go Inoue as Genon, Atsushi Imaruoka as Herodel, Aya Suzaki as Arzel, Rintarou Nishi as Largonquin, Rica Matsumoto as Javeira, Hiro Shimono as Igi, Motomu Kiyokawa as Yakuto, Tomokazu Sugita as Remedius, and Akira Ishida as Zuo Ru.

The aforementioned character names have been translated by the Anime News Network from the original Japanese and may not bear the official spellings for their English translations.

Furthermore, it has also been announced that the Japanese pop and trance duo fripSide will be performing the opening theme song titled "divine criminal." The ending theme titled "decadence" will be performed by the Japanese singer-songwriter Maon Kurosaki.

The upcoming anime adaptation will tell a story that revolves around the so-called Jushiki, or the Equation. This is a kind of ability that gives its wielder the power to govern the quantum constant "h" of action, change the laws of physics at the local scale, create TNT explosives and poison gas, and cause other incredible physical phenomena.

At the core of this narrative are two Jushikishi, or Equationists, Gayus and Gigina, who can both use jushiki in a battle that would soon get them involved with dragons in the city of Eridana, while also getting caught up in the intrigue of the great nations.

Shogakukan, the publisher of the original light novels, has previously described the series as "the ultimate work that founded the dark light novel genre that changed the concept of light novels.