'Dancing With The Stars' 2018 Cast Rumors: Mirai Nagasu Wants A Spot

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Figure Skating – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Team Event Women's Single Skating Free Skating competition final – Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea – February 12, 2018 - Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes.

The Olympics is one of the usual places to look into when putting together the ensemble for "Dancing with the Stars," and this is the case for this year too.

In fact, at least one figure skater has expressed interest in joining the 2018 line-up of the hit dance competition series. It is no other than Mirai Nagasu, who wowed everyone by being the first from the U.S. to pull off the triple Axel.

Nagasu is straightforward when it comes to her plans to join "Dancing with the Stars" 2018. She told reporters via Chicago Tribune that her performances at the recent Winter Olympics are her audition for the show, and she believes they can earn her a spot.

"I smiled in the middle of my program, which is very rare for me. I would like to be on 'Dancing with the Stars' because I want to be a star," she said.

This year will be an all-athlete edition, so the stakes are higher, and the competition is tougher. Nagasu's fear on ice also makes her perfect for "Dancing with the Stars."

While it is unknown at the moment if she will be one of the people competing for the Mirror Ball trophy this year, "Dancing with the Stars" co-executive producer Deena Katz clarified how they pick contestants from the Olympic pool.

She pointed out that it is not about the gold medal. What it is truly about are the people and their journeys. "It's about who they are," Katz said. "It's charm ... or if somebody catches America's heart," she went on to say.

As for those who are in consideration for "Dancing with the Stars" 2018, Katz said that they are "100 percent" considering anyone "that you're thinking about that when you're sitting at home at night watching the Olympics that you're loving that you can't wait to see."

She also hinted that relative unknowns prior to the Olympics are being considered for the show as well, namechecking Adam Rippon and Lindsey Vonn.

No official contestant for "Dancing with the Stars" 2018 has been named yet.