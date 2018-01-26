Dancing With The Stars Casting News: Caitlyn Jenner Denies Joining Reality Competition

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Former Olympian and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner's fans who want to see her at the dance floor of "Dancing With The Stars" season 26 will be disappointed, after new reports confirming that the reality star will not be part of the show for now.

A rep for the 68-year-old former Olympian told Us Weekly that Jenner has not agreed to be part of the next installment of ABC's long-running dancing reality show. According to the rep, "the current reports are not true."

Jenner had been a part of the "Dancing With The Stars" casting rumors for a while already. Even the cast wants to see her vie for the mirror ball award. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, former pro dancer Cheryl Burke stated that she wants to see the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star at the stage.

"I think Caitlyn would be amazing on DWTS," Burke stated in her past interview. "I told Entertainment Tonight in June 2015. "The whole family has basically done it. I danced with Rob [Kardashian]. Kim [Kardashian] did it a few seasons ago."

Burke also mentioned in the interview that Jenner should be paired with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy in case she decided to join the long-running celebrity dance competition.

According to reports, the 26th season of "Dancing With The Stars" will feature an all-athletes line-up who will be partnered with professional dancers in a four-week period. This means that it will be the shortest season in the history of the show.

Other former Olympians who took part in the dancing reality show include Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Apolo Ohno, Shawn Johnson, Charlie White, Kristi Yamaguchi, Evan Lysacek, Meryl Davis, Lolo Jones, and Nastia Liukin, among others.

ABC is expected to announce the official list of contestants for "Dancing With The Stars" season 26 before it premieres in the network sometime in spring 2018.