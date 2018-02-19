'Dancing with the Stars' Fans Excited for Season 26's All-Athletes Lineup and Premiere Date

Facebook/ dancingwiththestars Promotional photo for ABC's dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars"

Fans of the long-running American dance competition television series "Dancing with the Stars" are excited for further announcements about season 26. The next season will be the show's first-ever all-athletes edition.

Season 25 ended with actor and singer Jordan Fisher and his partner, professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, taking first place. Violinist and composer Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas are the runners-up, and television actor Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson bagged the third place. The twist in season 26 was announced during the finale by co-hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron. "We're gonna see you in the spring for a special four-week all-athletes edition of 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Bergeron said after announcing the winners for season 25.

So far, there are no hints on the names of the athletes to hit the "Dancing with the Stars" dance floor this spring from ABC. Fans of the competition show are now looking forward to the announcement of season 26's contestants from sports.

There is also no exact date revealed by ABC for the premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" season 26. With spring just around the corner, fans are hoping for the contestant lineup to be announced any day now.

From previous seasons of the show, a number of athletes from different sports have participated, with some even winning the entire competition. Season 3 of the competition was won by American football star Emmitt Smith with his partner Cheryl Burke. American skaters Apolo Ohno and Kristi Yamaguchi were also victorious in both their campaigns in the competition, Ohno for season 4 and Yamaguchi for 6. More athletes also won in later seasons, and others even made it to the top 5.

More news and updates on the contestants to join season 26 should arrive soon.