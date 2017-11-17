'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner Jordan Fisher Pulls Out of Finale Rehearsals Early Due to Eye Injury

Facebook/dancingwiththestars Jordan Fisher has pulled out early from finale rehearsals due to eye injury.

"Dancing With The Star" frontrunner Jordan Fisher had recently pulled out of rehearsal due to an eye injury ahead of show's finale.

Fisher and Lindsey Arnold had been the season's frontrunner to win the Mirror Ball trophy ever since they first took to the "Dancing With The Stars" stage. However, it looks like the 23-year-old Broadway star has hit a major road bump a few days before the show's finale as it is revealed that he suffered an injury in the form of a scratched cornea, which had made him leave finale rehearsals early so that he could get treatment.

Fisher had first revealed his injury live on the show's Monday airing telling co-host Erin Andrews about his scratched cornea.

"I have a scratched cornea due to a nail in the eye." He said. "Light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, it's hard to see but it's just one of those freak things. It's definitely been the hardest couple of days in the competition but we're grateful that we've been able to cap these couple of days off like a pirate with one good leg and one good eye still managing to make a trip to the finals," Fisher continued.

However, it looks like the singer is no stranger to the injury as he reveals that he had scratched the same cornea about four years earlier and that it takes a lot of time to heal. But he reaffirms himself by saying that he can deal with the irritation that he is experiencing.

Just last week, it was reported that his dance partner Lindsey Arnold had injured her knee and was almost unable to perform. Thankfully, with enough rest and some pain medications, the couple managed to pull through and had even ended up receiving the only perfect score of that night.

"Dancing With The Stars" airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.