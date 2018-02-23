Facebook/dancingwiththestars Promo image for 'Dancing With The Stars'

It will still take some time before ABC announces the next line-up of celebrity contestants for "Dancing With The Stars" season 26, it can be expected that some of the fan-favorite athletes from the 2018 Winter Olympics will be included in the stellar roster.

One of the athletes who was vocal in her intention to join the long-running celebrity dancing competition is Mirai Nagasu. She reportedly told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she would want to have a spot in the next season of "Dancing With the Stars."

"I'm definitely going to be plugging myself here, but some athletes get to make their debut on 'Dancing With the Stars,' and so I'm hoping my personality will win me a spot on that show," she stated.

She also claimed in a separate report from Yahoo! News that it would be interesting if she can compete with her teammate and friend Adam Rippon. "I hope I'll be there with him," the female figure skater also said. "I've never gotten the opportunity to compete against Adam, but I would love (it)."

Rippon may also be a welcome addition to the dancing reality series after fans who watched him compete at the ongoing PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea were reportedly impressed with his high-spirited personality and outspokenness.

Another report revealed that Chloe Kim would also be fun to watch in the next season of "Dancing With The Stars." The female snowboard halfpipe gold medalist recently posted a series of funny tweets during the competition. This will make her another interesting character if she will be included in the upcoming season's line-up.

The next installment of "Dancing With The Stars" will be the first time when all the contestants will be comprised of athletes from different sports. It will also feature the return of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, according to a report from E! News.

ABC is expected to unveil the next line-up of contestants for "Dancing With The Stars" season 26 soon.