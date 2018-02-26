'Danganronpa' Developer, Spike Chunsoft, to Announce Four New Titles at GDC

Spike Chunsoft Spike Chunsoft is best known for developing and localizing the popular murder mystery series, "Danganronpa."

Japanese game developer Spike Chunsoft, perhaps best known in recent years for creating the popular "Danganronpa" franchise, has said that it will be announcing four new games during this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC).

On Friday, March 23, the last day of GDC 2018, Spike Chunsoft will be hosting a special livestream event on its official Twitch channel. During this event, representatives from both the North American and Japanese teams plan to announce four titles set for Western localization.

It has also announced that, leading up to the event, they will be hosting weekly community giveaways to their followers through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Spike Chunsoft is probably best known in recent memory for creating the "Danganronpa" franchise, an adventure visual novel that focuses on a series of murder mysteries and trials as the player tries to find the killer of each case. The series became so popular that it spawned three main games, a few spin-offs, and even several anime, manga, and light novel adaptations.

In 2017, the company released "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" for the PlayStation 4, Vita, and Steam. It is rumored that this is the last game to be written by series creator Kazutaka Kodaka, though it is possible that the series continues under someone else's vision.

Outside of "Danganronpa," the company has also developed other notable titles such as the "Zero Escape" franchise, a series of adventure games that mixed visual novel mystery with escape room puzzle sequences.

Last year, it released "Fire Pro Wrestling World" for the PC with a PlayStation 4 release scheduled later this year. Unlike other wrestling games, "Fire Pro Wrestling" features 2D graphics with a more intricate grappling system. It features several wrestlers from various companies and brands.

Spike Chunsoft's official Stream will take place on March 23, Friday, at 5 p.m. PST.