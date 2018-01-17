Danica Patrick Confirms She Is in a Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports) Danica Patrick is one of the popular race drivers that compete in NASCAR.

Danica Patrick has a new man in her life.

On Monday, the famed race car driver confirmed she is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick told The Associated Press (via ESPN).

Rodgers previously dated Hollywood actress Olivia Munn. They ended their relationship in 2017 after a three-year relationship. Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, also ended a five-year romance with fellow National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in November.

Rodgers and Patrick have been romantically linked since the beginning of this year. The rumors started right before Patrick began promoting her latest fitness book.

Despite being a Chicago Bears fan, Patrick said she has "always" rooted for her new beau as a player. She supported him even though her favorite team and the Packers are fierce rivals in the field.

"Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she added (via PEOPLE), before making changes in her statement. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

Earlier this month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Rodgers and Patrick are dating. News of their status was first confirmed by the sports gossip blog Terez Owens. At the time, the pair was spotted having dinner together after the holidays at Chives in Green Bay, Wisconsin — Rodgers' favorite restaurant. Dating rumors continued when the two were seen enjoying a romantic dinner on Saturday, Jan.13.

From being a race car driver, Patrick is steering her career into the business of her personal brand. She has mentioned her plans of ending her racing career by competing at the Daytona 500 next month and the Indianapolis 500 in late May. She called her upcoming back-to-back farewell as "The Danica Double."