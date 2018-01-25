DanMachi Official Site Promotional image for the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka (DanMachi)," also known as "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"

A new project has been teased for "Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka (DanMachi)," also known as "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"

The franchise that began life as a Japanese light novel series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, has been adapted into an anime that eventually led to two spinoff light novels, a couple of manga adaptations, and more animated offerings.

The latest anime adaptation, "Sword Oratoria," was aired from April to June 2017. Since then, nothing has been heard about any plans for a possible sequel series, which fans have been waiting for especially since the first "DanMachi" anime ended at a rather climactic moment.

Recently, GA Bunko, SB Creative's publishing label responsible for the light novel series, announced via their official Twitter page that a new "DanMachi" project has been green-lit. They did not, however, indicate just what kind of project this will be.

"A new 'DanMachi' project is starting!" GA Bunko posted, as translated by Inquisitr. "That means we have received notice of the campaign," the post added.

Fan speculations range from a possible live-action movie adaptation, which is becoming a trend with anime series these days, to the much anticipated second season of the first "DanMachi" anime series. There are also some who think it could also possibly be an anime film, or that perhaps the announcement involves the light novel itself.

No further detail has been released regarding the upcoming project, or just when the said campaign is going to be released. GA Bunko, however, promised to inform fans as soon as details about the new project become available.

In the meantime, the anime adaptation of the spinoff series, "Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.