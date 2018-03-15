Danny Amendola NFL News: To Sign With Miami Dolphins

Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown.

It has been recently speculated that National Football League receiver, Danny Amendola, could potentially leave his current team, the New England Patriots, to play for the Miami Dolphins. The news follows the pre-season free agency rumors.

NFL Network host Dan Hellie posted on his official Twitter page that Amendola is "expected to sign with Miami Dolphins," which is information that he gathered from a source in the league. The tweet was posted on Tuesday, March 13, which is just one day before Amendola became a free agent in the league.

The 32-year-old receiver has made a name for himself as one of his team's most reliable players ever since he joined the New England Patriots in 2013 through unrestricted free agency signing, and has averaged 46 receptions and 477 yards. Even though Amendola and superstar Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, have been through a lot over the past five seasons, it appears that he is looking for a change of scenery.

As reported by another tweet from Fox Sports, the Dolphins are offering Amendola $12 million for two years, with a guaranteed $8.25 million, along with unspecified incentives to ensure a stellar performance out of the receiver during his stay with the team. This offer will definitely bump up Amendola's salary compared to what he previously made during the last season of the NFL.

If this proves to be true, Amendola will be leaving the Patriots, but will remain in the National Football Conference — which means that he will be playing mostly alongside the same players he went up against in the past.

Amendola's skill set could possibly give the Dolphins more of a boost on the offensive end, plus veteran dependability — which Amendola has become known for.

It is notable to mention that the Patriots have not made any strategic acquisitions of their own after the last NFL season and have remained quiet regarding the upcoming season.