Danny Boyle to Direct 'James Bond 25' If Script Gets Approved?

"Slumdog Millionaire" director Danny Boyle might be the one to direct the next "James Bond" movie. This was revealed by Daily Mail reported Baz Bamigboye, who said that the approval of the script is all it takes for it to be a done deal.

Although the producers of "James Bond 25" have yet to announce who will direct the film, speculations are rife that it will be Boyle. Previously, Sam Mendes, who directed the two most recent installments of the franchise, confirmed that he would no longer return for "James 25." Since then, a list of potential directors to fill his shoes surfaced, with Boyle being the frontrunner.

When Boyle's name came out on top, some pointed out a few complications if he indeed ends up being "James 25's" director. Last month, it was reported that Boyle came to the project with plans of his own. "Trainspotting" screenwriter John Hedge was also reportedly working on a new version of the script for the film that's based on the idea that he and Boyle had previously discussed. Unfortunately, it looks like a script for the film had already been in place even before Boyle was attached to the project.

In a recent tweet, Bamigboye said that Boyle having his own idea for the film would not be a problem. "#DannyBoyle will direct next #007 film #Bond25 late this year after shooting #allyouneedislove for @Working_Title, as long as Bond screenplay by #JohnHedge meets approval. #BarbaraBroccoli #MichaelG.Wilson & #DanielCraig 'willing' this to happen," he tweeted. If this is true, then that means the producers of the film only need to approve Boyle's idea — which is now being translated by John Hedge into a script — for Boyle to be officially onboard.

Other directors previously attached to the project were Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve. However, both directors turned down the project.

"James Bond 25" is projected to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.