'Daredevil' Season 3 News: Vincent D'Onofrio Says Upcoming Installment Is Very 'Different'

"Daredevil" is all set to return for a third season sometime next year, and a lot of changes to the show are already in place. Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the dark superhero series, hints that season 3 will be very "different," starting from the new showrunner.

Erik Oleson, known for "The Man in the High Castle," is taking over the helm of "Daredevil" in its third season. As the new showrunner for the hit Netflix series, he is about to make his mark on the show, and D'Onofrio seems to approve of all the changes so far.

D'Onofrio briefly touched on the upcoming season 3 of "Daredevil" in his recent interview with Collider. While most of his insights were about the upcoming Netflix feature film, "El Camino Christmas," the actor shared some interesting tidbits about "Daredevil" as well.

For one, the actor gave a thumbs up to new showrunner Oleson for the script. "It's hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight's writing, but Erik Oleson (the new showrunner) is a very good writer," he noted.

"It's still very emotional. The character is evolving. His whole deal is based on emotion, so we're taking him down that role further," he added, teasing at some big changes ahead, as quoted by CBR.

D'Onofrio has been very much in demand these days, but he and Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb had struck an agreement that will keep him available anytime that the Kingpin is about to make an appearance. Otherwise, he was given the flexibility to work on other projects as he wished.

"We made a deal, before the first season, that I could come in and out of the show," the actor recalled.

"Daredevil" season 3 is set to premiere in 2018, and a more specific release date is expected to come out in the coming months.