Daredevil Season 3 news: Wilson Bethel Joins Cast As An Important Character in Season 3

Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil Promo image for 'Daredevil'

While the production is underway for "Daredevil" season 3, reports revealed that the superhero series tapped "Hart of Dixie" star Wilson Bethel to portray a very important role.

Variety reported that the actor who portrays the role of Wade Kinsella in The CW drama will play the role of an FBI agent who will have a significant part in the conflict between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Bethel's role remains under wraps, but a report from TVLine cited a leaked report in August saying that the next season of "Daredevil" will have an FBI agent turned NYPD officer named Stanley Carter who could turn out to be the Marvel villain named Sin-Eater. He is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who eventually turned crazy after using experimental drugs. As a result of his madness, he made it his mission to punish anyone who he believes is a sinner.

Meanwhile, a report from Screen Rant speculated that the plot of "Daredevil" season 3 will be based on the popular "Born Again" comic book that was written by Frank Miller, based on the conclusion of the recently released "The Defenders" mini-series.

At the end of the cross-over series that brought together the heroes from "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," the Daredevil was presumed to be dead. But towards the end of the finale, the Daredevil turns out to be alive and found himself in a convent where his long-lost mother Maggie could be staying.

If the speculations will turn out to be true, Sin-Eater may not be the only FBI agent who will be introduced in the upcoming season. Another report from That Hashtag Show claimed that a casting call for season 3 hinted that three other FBI agents will be added into the roster, including the series regular agent Ben Jeffreys, as well as two possibly recurring characters who also work for the bureau.

Netflix has yet to reveal more information about "Daredevil" season 3 in the coming days.