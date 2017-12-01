'Daredevil' Season 3 News: Wilson Bethel Joins Netflix Series' Regulars

REUTERS/Netflix Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page in the Netflix Original Series Marvel's "Daredevil."

Recent reports have revealed that "Hart of Dixie" actor, Wilson Bethel, has been added as a series regular for the third season of the Netflix original series titled "Daredevil." Furthermore, it seems that the cast and crew of the highly anticipated season are currently in the midst of production.

According to Variety, Bethel's addition to the cast will play a critical role in one of the most important scenes in the upcoming season "Daredevil." His exact character has yet to be revealed, but it seems that he is set to portray an FBI agent who will somehow be involved in the conflict between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onoforio), who is also known as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

Speculations indicate that the character may be a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Stanley Carter. The character eventually gets driven mad by an experimental drug, which led him to decide that he should punish those he perceived as sinful. However, Netflix has given no confirmation, as they seem to be determined by keeping the identity of Bethel's character under wraps. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming months.

In the meantime, further reports have also revealed that "Daredevil" season 3 is still currently in the midst of production. Considering that Bethel's addition was just recently revealed, the cast and the crew is likely to be targeting a mid to late 2018 release date for the highly anticipated installment. Netflix has yet to respond to comment on the matter, but fans are expecting spoilers to be revealed sooner rather than later.

"Daredevil" first aired in 2015, and the series has since earned multiple awards, particularly the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Design. For those looking to catch up with the events of the series, "Daredevil" seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.