'Daredevil' Season 3 Rumors: Sister Maggie May Not be Matt Murdock's Real Mother

Will Matt Murdock finally meet his mother in "Daredevil" season 3?

While it has already been reported that the upcoming season 3 of "Daredevil" will feature Sister Maggie(Joanne Whalley), some now suspect that she may not be Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) real mother after all.

Long before it was confirmed that "Daredevil" season 3 would feature Sister Maggie, fans had already speculated that the upcoming season of the Netflix Marvel series would feature the said character. After all, at the end of "The Defenders," it was already suggested that it will be the case as somebody was heard calling the name of Maggie when an unconscious Matt Murdock was found at the church.

However, in an interview with Cox last year, he revealed that, while the third season of the series will be based on the "Born Again" story arc of "Daredevil" in the comic books, where Matt Murdock finally meets his mother, the live-action series adaptation will only be loosely based on it. Because of this, some now suspect that Sister Maggie in the upcoming third season of "Daredevil" may not be Matt Murdock's mother after all and may just be a highly concerned nun.

"There may be elements from Born Again, but I'm sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well. If we start making Born Again page-for-page, then the people who have read it and loved it — the hardcore fans — they won't have too much drama," Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in August.

With Whaley playing the role of Sister Maggie, some believe, though, that "Daredevil" will not just waste the opportunity of her being a part of the series. Hence, many still believe that the role she will be playing is Matt Murdock's mother, no less.

To the uninitiated, Sister Maggie in the comic books struggles with postpartum depression. This leads her to abandon her family and eventually become a nun. Whether the Netflix series version of the character will be the same as that in the comic books or not, fans can only speculate for now.

Netflix has yet to attach an official release date for "Daredevil" season 3 although it is expected to arrive within the year.