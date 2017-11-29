'Daredevil' Season 3 Rumors: Wilson Bethel is the Sin-Eater

Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil "Daredevil" season 3 is speculated to adapt the "Born Again" story arc from the comic books.

While Netflix has yet to announce when "Daredevil" season 3 will arrive, it is confirmed that "Hart of Dixie" actor Wilson Bethel is joining the Marvel series for a still undisclosed role.

Reports claim that Bethel is the newest addition to "Daredevil" season 3 as a regular cast member. Despite this, though, it remains unclear as to what the actor's role will be as details are still being kept under wraps.

Nonetheless, sources claim that Bethel is breathing life to the role of an FBI agent who plays an important role in the conflict between Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the Kingpin (Vincent D' Onofrio). Although it is unclear whether Bethel's role is Matt Murdock's friend or foe, some speculate that he may be the Sin-Eater from the comic books as the actor's character description supposedly matches that of the earlier leaked casting call.

Apart from the mystery shrouding Bethel's role and his relevance in the world of Matt Murdock, it is also unclear as to how the story of the Marvel series on Netflix will pan out. However, as the ending of "The Defenders," the other Netflix series that gathered Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Kriysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), featured waking up from his injuries in a church, and woman named Maggie is being called, it is speculated that the series may adapt the "Born Again" story from the comic books. After all, the "Born Again" story arc from the comic books features Matt Murdock reuniting with his mother, Maggie.

Nonetheless, whether "Daredevil" season 3 will really adapt the "Born Again" storyline or not, one thing is for sure: The series will add a different flavor to it as suggested by Cox in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"There may be elements from 'Born Again,' but I'm sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well. If we start making 'Born Again' page-for-page, then the people who have read it and loved it — the hardcore fans — they won't have too much drama," Cox said.