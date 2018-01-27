'Daredevil' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast: New Casting Proves Adaptation of Infamous Comic Book Story

(Photo: Netflix) A still from "Daredevil."

Joanne Whalley has been cast in "Daredevil" season 3 in an exciting role.

The "Wolf Hall" alum will play the character by the name of Sister Maggie, whom fans will remember is the name a nun calls out at the end of the ensemble miniseries "The Defenders" that saw Matt (Charlie Cox) seriously injured.

The new "Daredevil" season 3 character is described as "a strong-willed nun who speaks her mind and cares deeply about Matt's safety."

Marvel TV boss and "Daredevil" executive producer Jeph Loeb had this to say about Whalley's entrance to the series:

We are big fans of Joanne's work and are fortunate that someone of her caliber will be joining our already talented family.

New "Daredevil" showrunner Erik Oleson gushed about working with Whalley, saying:

Joanne is a rare talent and a terrific creative collaborator. Watching her bring her role to life has the writers all pinching ourselves.

Her casting has many under the impression that the next season of the series will be based on "Born Again," the 1989 classic by Frank Miller that happens to be one of the most popular comic book stories centered on Daredevil.

Even before Whalley was confirmed to appear in "Daredevil" season 3 as Sister Maggie, there were already speculations that the storyline is being adapted seeing the situation Matt found himself in by the end of his team-up with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Spoiler Alert! Potential plot details discussed below. Read at your own discretion.

In the said comic book, Sister Maggie nurses Matt Murdock back to full strength. She played a significant role in "Born Again" as well as the other infamous Daredevil story "Guardian Devil" so fans can imagine this will be the case in "Daredevil" season 3 as well. Maggie is also revealed to be closely connected to the hero.