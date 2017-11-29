'Daredevil' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast: Sin-Eater to Be Introduced?

(Photo: Netflix) A still from "Daredevil."

Wilson Bethel is joining the action in Hell's Kitchen come "Daredevil" season 3.

The "Hart of Dixie" alum was tapped to play the role of an FBI agent whose name is being kept under wraps at the moment.

However, his character is set to be a major player in the feud between Matt Murdock also known as Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and his nemesis Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Whose side he will be on remains to be seen.

While much about Bethel's role is being kept a secret at this time, a leaked character description for "Daredevil" season 3 a few months back may shed some light.

The leak, which makes mention of the role of for an FBI agent, had many convinced that the character will introduce Marvel character Sin-Eater, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Stanley Carter.

Now an NYPD police officer, Carter was driven mad by an experimental drug and he made it his mission to punish those he viewed as corrupt and sinful including the ones in law enforcement.

There are also rumors that Bethel's role in "Daredevil" could be based on the supersoldier Frank Simpson also known as Nuke. At least this was indicated by how Matt's adventure with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) ended in "Defenders."

[Spoiler Alert! Plot details for "Defenders" will be discussed below.]

Many believe that after Matt was revealed to be being attended to in a convent after being assumed dead, "Daredevil" season 3 will be based on the popular comic story "Born Again" by Frank Miller) in which Fisk recruited Nuke to kill the man without fear.

However, Simpson was already featured in "Jessica Jones" in the first season although his name was Will there. Variety believes that, if "Born Again" will indeed be the basis for the show's third season, Sin-Eater will take the place of Nuke in the series.

"Daredevil" season 3 will premiere on Netflix sometime next year.