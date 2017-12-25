'Daredevil' Season 3 Spoilers: Vincent D'Onofrio Teases 'Different' New Installment

(Photo: Facebook/Daredevil) "Daredevil" season 3 is speculated to adapt the "Born Again" story arc from the comic books.

Vincent D'Onofrio recently teased about an interesting twist for his character when "Daredevil" returns for season 3.

Filming for the Netflix series is now underway in New York, which means it's only a matter of months before fans see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen back in action. It has been previously confirmed that fan-favorite D'Onofrio is reprising his role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

While not much is known about the upcoming installment, D'Onofrio has shared new teasers about what viewers can expect in season 3. Compared with his previous stints on the program, he said the next season will feature an interesting direction for Kingpin.

"It's hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight's writing, but Erik Oleson (the new showrunner) is a very good writer," he told Collider. "I've shot some pretty cool scenes, so far. It's different, but it's very Fisk. It's still very emotional. The character is evolving. His whole deal is based on emotion, so we're taking him down that role further."

As reports point out, the 58-year-old also mentioned that he has known for a while that he would be back for season 3. It did not come as a surprise since according to a deal between him and Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, they would "give each other a head's up." This is to give D'Onofrio time to arrange his schedule and make way for planned Kingpin appearances.

D'Onofrio's statement comes almost a month after Wilson Bethel officially joined the series. Further details about Bethel's character were not revealed at the time. However, there have been speculations that he will be playing an FBI agent who will have a big role in the conflict between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Fisk.

"Daredevil" season 3 premieres 2018 on Netflix, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.