'Daredevil' Season 3 Updates: Series to Begin Filming Today

Filming of "Daredevil" season 3 kicks off today, November 13.

While Netflix has yet to announce when "Daredevil" season 3 will arrive, recent reports claim that it will begin filming today.

With Vincent D'Onofrio announcing that he is reprising his Wilson Fisk character for "Daredevil" season 3, many suspected that it would just be a matter of time before the series enters its production phase. True enough, reports now claim that the filming of the Netflix Marvel series is kicking off today, Nov. 13.

According to reports, a certain Twitter user who comes by the name UseableID tweeted photos of No Parking notices in New York City. While the signs do not mention "Daredevil" season 3, as they announce that the project's name is "Ringside S3," fans know too well that past "Daredevil" movies used "Ringside" as their working titles.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that "Daredevil" season 3 will adapt Frank Miller's "Born Again" story from the comic book. Speculations on this possibly the case stem from the end of "The Defenders," where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) waking up from his injuries in a church, where someone called for a woman named Maggie. As Matt Murdock's mother is named Maggie, and the "Born Again" storyline features the Daredevil meeting his mother, the ending of "The Defenders" may, indeed, be a prelude to "Daredevil" season 3.

"There may be elements from 'Born Again,' but I'm sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well. If we start making 'Born Again' page-for-page, then the people who have read it and loved it — the hardcore fans — they won't have too much drama," Cox told The Hollywood Reporter back in August.

As of this writing, it remains unclear when "Daredevil" season 3 will arrive. However, it is suspected that it will be the third Marvel series to arrive next year, with "Jessica Jones" season 2 possibly arriving in spring, "Luke Cage" season 2 in summer, and finally "Daredevil" season 3 in late fall or early winter as the series is expected to wrap filming in April or May if it begins shooting today.