'Dark Souls 3' Available for $12 in Latest Humble Monthly Bundle

FromSoftware via Steam Promo image for "Dark Souls III"

Take on the role of the Ashen One and link the flames as "Dark Souls III" and its first expansion, "Ashes of Ariandel," are available for at an all-time low of $12 in the next Humble Monthly Bundle. In addition to that, purchasing the bundle will come with a handful of surprise games to be revealed down the line, not to mention, a portion of every purchase made goes straight to charity.

The Humble Monthly Bundle is a subscription service that gives out a batch of games every month with a couple of early unlock titles to entice new subscribers. Last month, the bundle had "Civilization VI" and "Owlboy" as early unlock titles and, when the month ended, all subscribers also got copies of "Life Is Strange," "Tacoma," "Black the Fall," "Snake Pass," "The Norwood Suite," and "Fortune 499," which, all in all, have a total value of about $180.

"Dark Souls III" is the third and final entry in the critically acclaimed, and notoriously difficult, "Dark Souls" franchise. Released in 2016, it is an action role-playing game that received an incredibly positive reception with a Metacritic average of 89 percent. It is definitely a great game for anyone to try, especially at a low cost of $12 that already includes the equally compelling "Ashes of Ariandel" expansion.

Unfortunately, it does not include the last expansion, "The Ringed City," but that one is often on sale on Steam during sales, so it is still worth getting the base game and the first expansion plus whatever bonus games come out at the end of the month.

Five percent of all purchases also get sent to a charity with several options to choose from. But for this month, the featured charity is the American Cancer Society which, as the name implies, is an organization that aims to rid the world of cancer.

This bundle is only available for a limited amount of time so anyone interested in getting one of the best action games of the past few years should get on purchasing it now.